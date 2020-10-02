To the editor:
With this upcoming election, I am thinking clearly about what policies and positions align with what I believe is important to me and the people that live in my community and beyond.
My candidate will be a person who embraces and values my beliefs and can display the leadership to represent the people and affect change as needed.
When you think about your voting in the upcoming election, I hope you will think and consider voting for John D. Simmons for state representative.
Simmons is the consummate representative. He is of the people and by the people. That is, he lives, works, and volunteers side by side with me and you and our neighbors. His children go to the same schools our children and grandchildren attend. He eats in our restaurants, shops in our store. His work is in our community and every day, he sees and speaks with a variety of residents and business owners about common interests.
We need people like Simmons working for us as our state representative. Please get out there and vote. And remember, the best route to a thriving community isn’t always in a straight line.
Faye L. Weiner-Jackson
North Attleboro
