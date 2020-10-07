To the editor:
It is without hesitation or reservation that I write to support John Simmons for state representative. I met Simmons approximately 10 years ago through my practice of law. Oftentimes, he and I have represented clients on opposite sides of the table, whose interests were adverse to each other.
Over the past decade, I have developed a high degree of respect for him.
Simmons has always been well reasoned and articulate in expressing his and/or his client’s views on a particular issue.
In addition, he is always open to listening to alternative positions to attempt to understand the basis for same and discuss possible avenues towards an amicable resolution.
These traits have made him a successful attorney and will also serve him well as a state representative.
As a member of Town Council, he has been a constant advocate of what is in the best interest of the community he serves. He was not simply a participant as others appeared to be, but rather a leader.
Simmons’s pragmatic approach to issues and willingness to consider any and all viewpoints, options, and alternatives are the characteristics required of a state representative. For these reasons, among others, Simmons is the ideal candidate for state representative and he has my unwavering support.
Randy Spencer
North Attleboro
