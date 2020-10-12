To the editor:
John Simmons has my endorsement for state Rep for Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro.
As a member of the North Attleboro School Committee, I got to know Simmons when he served as the Town Council’s liaison. At meetings, he was always prepared, respectful, listened and interested in doing what was best for the school district and town.
When Simmons said he would bring an issue to the full council, he did. Outside the meetings, he is also very approachable, and willing to discuss any concern you may have.
His commitment to doing what is best for the people he represents, his strong work ethic, willingness to listen to all and step up to do what is right for the community, means our district will have a fierce advocate in Boston in Simmons.
Carol Wagner
North Attleboro
