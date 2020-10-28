To the editor:
Too many of us do not pay much attention to county offices. Yet those offices have a significant impact on our lives. I am supporting and voting for Patrick McDermott for Norfolk County sheriff.
McDermott recognizes that our county resources may best be used to prevent crime, rather than dealing with its destructive effects.
While he believes that people who commit crimes should be held accountable, McDermott also believes that prevention, intervention, education, and most of all, hope are the keys to breaking the chain of recidivism. It’s time for a change. Please join me in voting for McDermott.
Dennis Naughton
Foxboro
