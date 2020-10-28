Endorsement for Tom Hoye, Bristol County Register of Probate
To the editor:
Register of Probate Tom Hoye has shown unprecedented leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. Folks rely on the services of the Probate Court being available. Hoye has worked hard to implement the Virtual Registry in Bristol County, making sure all registry services remain operational during these trying times.
Having served as mayor of Taunton for eight years, he is the only candidate in this race with executive experience. Hoye also has the management skills needed to efficiently operate the Family and Probate Court.
With his proven track record, and commitments to the residents of Bristol County, I hope you will give Hoye your support for Register of Probate.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
