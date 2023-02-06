Endorsement for Alec Rich III, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Select Board candidate, Alec Rich III, is hands-down the ideal candidate to help run Norton.
Having roots that were grounded in the town for decades, he understands the town and he understands the people. Aside from this, the breadth and depth of his experiences as a businessman can bring a new light and new ideas to the economy and industry within this town.
His candidacy is not an attempt at a popularity contest and anyone who knows him, is nodding in agreement. Rich is honest, reasonable, and above all, passionate about everything he chooses to take on. The people of the town can be certain that he will always consider what is in the best interest of the town. He will listen, he will make hard decisions, and he will lead with passion.
On Saturday, please consider voting for Rich for Norton Select Board.
Herb Fryer
Norton