Endorsement for Alec Rich III, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
We have a special election here in Norton for the fifth Select Board position and I fully endorse Alec Rich III.
Rich is someone I hadn’t met prior to pulling papers and I called him shortly thereafter to ask two simple questions:
1. Are you willing to put in the work and time required preparing and attending meetings?
2. Are you willing to look at all sides of an issue prior to making a decision you feel is best for the town?
Resounding yes to both. I also made it clear that how he voted didn’t matter as long as his decisions were his own. Norton desperately needs more candidates like Rich.
Since that time I’ve gotten to know him more and found him to be an hard working, honest man who genuinely cares about our town.
Rich has my complete support!
Steven Hornsby
Norton Select Board member