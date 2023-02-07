Endorsement for Alec Rich III, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Over the last few years, we have had a lot of turnover on the Norton Select Board. This is why we need someone who knows Norton and has a business in town on the board.
I have worked with both candidates on different town issues/boards that are running in for the Select Board. I believe this election comes down to one-word — temperament — and which candidate has a better temperament to represent you, me, and the town on the Select Board.
The answer is Alec Rich III who has served on the Planning Board, the Industrial Development Commission and volunteered on countless community organizations.
I admire his effort to run a positive campaign, while at the same time sitting down with some of the town’s department heads, as well as constituents, to truly understand Norton’s needs.
He has done this work while remaining steadfast in running on the issues.
Michael Toole
Norton Select Board Member