Endorsement for Alec Rich III, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I would like to take a moment to discuss my reasoning for supporting Alec Rich III for the Norton Select Board.
I have known Rich and his family for years. He is a Norton native, coach and a self-made businessman who owns and operates a number of businesses in Norton. I believe he will bring that kind of business expertise and experience to the board. I also believe that Rich will serve all of the people of Norton with an open mind, steadfast determination, independence, have vision and be a team player. He is his own man who will serve all of us. He will show up to do the job.
I have watched our town government fracture. There is a lack of respect on our board but I believe Rich is the guy to move our town in the right direction and will take the lead to bring respect back to the Board.
Bob Kimball
Norton