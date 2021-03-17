To the editor:
It is with great pleasure that I write to you endorsing Andrea “Annie” Slobogan for a position on the North Attleboro Town Council.
For the past four years I have worked on the North Attleboro Cultural Council with Slobogan.
As the chair of the council, she has kept us focused and on task before and throughout the pandemic. Her attention to detail and ability to recall information is impressive.
She is a staunch supporter of the arts and education and seems to have boundless energy when attacking a project.
Slobogan, along with her husband Matt, is a small business owner in North Attleboro. As such, she is active in the downtown business owner’s group, working to bring residents and visitors to downtown to support the merchants and restaurants.
Slobogan is passionate about North Attleboro and its history. She supports the input of others to work to make North Attleboro a town people want to visit, bringing increased revenue to the town.
Toni Klopfenstein
North Attleboro
