Endorsement for Andrea Slobogan, North Town Council
To the editor:
There is a person in North Attleboro who is filled with positive energy and ideas to make the town a better place to live and work. In two short years, she has organized a four month long weekly downtown farmer’s market, brought back the beloved annual Block Party, Holiday Stroll and started a holiday Kringle Mart.
She is also instrumental in the downtown business community by leading the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative with events and monthly meetings to share ideas and initiatives to keep the downtown thriving. On top of this, she is completing her inaugural term as a town councilor by actively participating in meetings and voting on key decisions regarding the town finances and policies.
This person, Andrea (Annie) Slobogan, is a vibrant community member who is living out the challenge from the late JFK, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country!”
Tracey MaGill
North Attleboro