Endorsement for Becca Rausch, state Senate
To the editor:
Ethics and zero conflict of interest is required of every public employee, political candidate, and elected official. Compliance with ethics and conflict of interest regulations are binary; there is compliance or not.
Recently, a Norfolk public employee used public resources to endorse state Senate candidate Shawn Dooley. The employee didn’t invent the endorsement, but rather, it was emailed to her by the Dooley campaign, with expectation it would be published. The Dooley campaign, got away with an endorsement paid for by Norfolk taxpayers. A vote for Dooley ensures taxpayers, even those who don’t support him, will keep paying his bills.
There is only one choice: Becca Rausch; who stands for what is good, just, right, fair, and honest. Raush demonstrates integrity worthy of your vote. She is the candidate who gained her endorsements the old-fashioned way: She earned them. Vote to re-elect Rausch for state Senate.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk