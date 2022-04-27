Endorsement for Brent Ruter and Rob Canfield, school committee
To the editor:
The upcoming Foxboro School Committee election has gained a lot of attention. It is my sincere hope that the Foxboro community will look closely into the candidates running and vote on May 2.
As a developmental occupational therapist who has worked with many young children and families, I believe that a holistic approach to supporting children is imperative. The state educational framework, which guides the curriculum of public schools emphasizes the importance of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and SEL (social-emotional learning). These approaches support inclusion and acceptance for all children and community members.
Brent Ruter and Rob Canfield are the only candidates on the ballot who appreciate these values being a part of our children’s schooling. These men have held our children’s best interests in mind despite scrutiny for policies that were mandated by DESE/state.
Maura Buglione
Foxboro