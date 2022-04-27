Endorsement for Brent Ruter, school committee
To the editor:
I attended the “Meet the Candidates” night on April 14 and I won’t be disingenuous by pretending I attended with an open-mind. Brent Ruter has coached my son in soccer. On the field, he has not only coached my son to be a better soccer player, but to be a better teammate. Off the field, he has a track record that reflects his passion for educating our children with 25 years of public school experience as a teacher and leading of science departments, devoting his time to teaching in Massachusetts as well as nationally and globally.
At the forum, Ruter’s responses to the questions reinforced my support for his candidacy; he was articulate, thoughtful and respectful in his answers. He demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of the intricacies of navigating complex regulations at a local and state level.
Denise Hui
Foxboro