Endorsement for Brent Ruter, school committee
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Brent Ruter for Foxboro School Committee. I am a primary care doctor with children in the Ahern and Taylor schools. I have known Ruter personally, and through his service to the town, since 2015. He has shown his dedication to the success of our town consistently over the years, putting in actual, boots on the ground, sweat equity on the advisory committee and school committee.
The past three years have been extremely difficult, as our schools tried to figure out how best to educate, support and protect all of the children of Foxboro in the face of ever-evolving data and knowledge.
Ruter has demonstrated his calm under pressure, understanding of child development and education, dedication to the common good of the town and ability to work productively as part of a team, despite challenging circumstances.
Wendy Cohen
Foxboro