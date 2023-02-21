Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimon for mayor
To the editor:
I am supporting Cathleen DeSimone in her candidacy for mayor of Attleboro.
Her values and vision are everything I want in the next person to lead our city, especially as Attleboro continues to grow.
I believe she is the right and best person to help our community find solutions to the evolving challenges that will result from that growth.
Our concerns are her concerns. If you haven’t met DeSimone and spoken with her, if you haven’t watched or attended city council meetings, please take some time to do so and learn about her love, pride and vision for Attleboro.
I hope you’ll agree and vote for Cathleen DeSimone on Feb. 28.
Muriel Reilly
Attleboro