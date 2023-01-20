Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
My husband Bill and I have lived in Attleboro for 62 years. Our five children attended Attleboro public schools and for many years we owned and operated a small business here. Bill is the former finance chair of the Attleboro Citizens Advisory Committee, and former chair of the Attleboro School Committee
We have known Cathleen DeSimone since 1999 when she moved in next door. In the 22+ years that we have known her, she has been a wonderful and caring friend and neighbor.
DeSimone is honest, straightforward, and positive and is in every way a fair-minded, intelligent, and reasonable person. She is a demonstrated leader who cares about all residents and understands the needs of the senior citizens in our community. We wholeheartedly believe she is the best choice to be the next Mayor of Attleboro.
Bill and Beverly Bowie
Attleboro