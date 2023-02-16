Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I’m voting for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor of this fine and ascending city.
I have been one of Cathleen’s neighbors for over 10 years and watched her achieve many personal and workplace goals.
She’s a lifelong learner and a successful professional administrator. She’s inspiring in her ability to work with and help a large cross-section of Attleboro’s population as an ESL teacher at The Literacy Center and a director at Bridgewater State University’s Attleboro campus.
She’s a leader who is capable and compassionate, willing to face the challenges that Attleboro needs to address today and in the future.
Make your vote count. Vote for DeSimone on Feb. 28.
Kenneth A. Beauregard
Attleboro