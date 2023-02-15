Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Hard work, integrity, and leadership is what she touts as qualities needed to do the work of mayor in Attleboro. Add compassion and equality for all as Cathleen DeSimone has them all.
She will …
— Keep economic development strong by working on truly affordable housing for the homeless and low income families.
— Defend green space and will protect the environment by backing the purchase of Locust Valley as public open space.
— Defend seniors’ quality of life, help lower taxes and build a new senior center.
— Continue to advocate for those impacted by trauma by supporting local mental health providers like New Hope.
She has the patience and strength to unite and strengthen our community.
She is humble and is the team player we need. She will work for us all.
Please join me in voting for DeSimone for mayor on Feb. 28.
Laurie Sawyer
Attleboro