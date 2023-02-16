Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am endorsing Cathleen DeSimone for mayor of Attleboro. She has been a neighbor for over 20 years. I find her forthright in her views while considering the input of others. Her education, legal background, and her past and present community involvement provide her with a strong foundation to lead Attleboro.
DeSimone is the real deal. There is no pretense with her. She genuinely cares about everyone within the city. She has demonstrated support for the elderly, disabled, children and affordable housing.
If you want a mayor who truly will put our community first, then DeSimone is your candidate. Please vote for DeSimone for mayor.
Terri DeSisto
Attleboro