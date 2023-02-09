Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am a small business owner, father, and Attleboro resident, and I write to support Cathleen DeSimone as our next mayor.
I met DeSimone more than 20 years ago when I started my home improvement business. She was one of my first customers and referred me to her family members, neighbors, and friends. My business grew quickly and we have remained friends ever since. She is loyal, honest, and reliable.
As immigrants to this country, DeSimone has helped me and my family in many ways. I know she has the character, intelligence, and vision to be the mayor we need. With a growing family, it is important to me that Attleboro is a safe place to raise my kids, that our schools provide them a good education, and that they have fun things to do in their community. DeSimone is the person to make that happen for them.
Bardhok Gjoni
Attleboro