Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Having lived in Attleboro for over 50 years, my husband and I know how significantly our mayor impacts the quality of life in our beloved city. So we are diligent in deciding how to vote in every election, and especially in the upcoming mayoral election on Feb. 28.
We are thrilled to support one exceptional candidate who stands out for integrity, hard work, experience and dedication to all sectors of our community, especially those most in need. Please join us in voting for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor of Attleboro. It’s a decision that will positively impact your lives for years to come.
Kathy and Gerry Hickman
Attleboro