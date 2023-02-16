Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am an Attleboro native, parent and teacher in Attleboro public schools. Without a doubt, I choose Cathleen DeSimone as our next mayor. I have known her as a personal friend for 20 years and have watched her do great things for our city as a city council member, director at Bridgewater State University and community volunteer.
DeSimone is a strong leader. She is honest, and empathetic and does whatever it takes to guide our city in a positive direction. What I admire most about her is her dedication to supporting our schools, students and teachers. She is also particularly understanding of and sensitive to the mental health and academic challenges our students are facing since the pandemic.
I respect and admire her for her generosity, intelligence, and dedication in everything she puts her mind to. With proud enthusiasm, I support DeSimone as our next mayor.
Sheila Howe
Attleboro