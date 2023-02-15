Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Cathleen DeSimone for mayor. She conducts herself with honesty and integrity. She is a strong leader who is intelligent, articulate and compassionate about the issues confronting Attleboro residents.
As a city counselor, she is instrumental in bringing affordable housing to Attleboro. Her preparedness was evident during the Attleboro High School debate and she stood out as the most prepared candidate on every topic.
She is aware of the importance of building a strong community by making sure there are equal opportunities for all Attleboro residents.
She understands the important role of the mayor’s office in educating the 5,926 students in our school system.
She cares deeply about the mental health needs of Attleboro and has been a leader in those discussions.
Her educational background, leadership skills, experience, ability to effectively communicate ideas and her love of Attleboro, make DeSimone the right choice for Attleboro.
Tammy Ramos
Attleboro