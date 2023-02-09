Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I have been an Attleboro resident since 1983. I write today to voice my support for Cathleen DeSimone as mayor.
In short and to the point, I have found this candidate extremely responsive to needs that this citizen as well as others have voiced in the past.
She has been well versed, direct, honest in her approach. All qualifications I find refreshing. In addition, she has the intelligence and political experience to bring our city to the next level in its development.
Please consider voting for this worthy candidate DeSimone. It will be a new day.
Joyce A. Hayman-Devolve
Attleboro