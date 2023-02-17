Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Like most Americans, I’m sick of the political climate we live in.
As local and other elections are fast approaching, my sincere wish is that people take the time to look into the candidates. Check their education, background and qualifications. Do they represent your needs? Who would best lead Attleboro and continue to move us into the future? Will we be stepping back and returning to the good ole days of the boys club, back room deals and nepotism?
Whomever is elected will be your leader for several years. Local politicians can do a lot of good or a lot of harm. What direction do you want Attleboro to go in?
I’ve done my research and I am voting for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor.
Dianne Sawyer
Attleboro