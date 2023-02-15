Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Cathleen DeSimone is smart, personable, capable, and sensible. We think she would be an excellent choice to take responsibility for the leadership of our city.
She will bring valuable career experience to the mayor’s office, having worked as both a trial attorney and a college administrator. She is also the parent of an Attleboro High School student.
DeSimone exudes a commitment and enthusiasm for public service that is refreshing. While she is adept at political strategizing, her real focus is the improvements she would like to bring to people’s lives through good government.
Through her work on the city council, she has already displayed the thoughtful and people-oriented approach that she would continue as mayor, advocating for changes to local laws that would increase affordable housing, protect residents of mobile home parks, and conserve open space.
She has pledged to be a leader who “listens and learns.”
Charlie Adler and Barbara Clark
Attleboro