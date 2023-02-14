Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I’ve had the pleasure of living in the same neighborhood as Cathleen DeSimone for more than seven years. She’s the kind of person you hope to have as a neighbor.
When my husband and I first moved in, she introduced herself and told us the best place to go trick or treating (it was October) with our two children. Once, I posted on Facebook looking for a landscaper to trim my hedges. Within an hour she was outside with clippers!
DeSimone is also a wealth of knowledge, and has been helpful with questions about the city.
She’s easy to talk to and relate to. She has two teenage children and understands and empathizes with parents and families.
My husband and I fully support DeSimone. She has education, experience and clear priorities. She always tries to do the best for everyone. We wholeheartedly believe she will prove that to you.
Jaime Ganz
Attleboro