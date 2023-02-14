Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing this letter of endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone. I live near the downtown area, and I had the pleasure of meeting Cathleen during a couple of litter cleanups and Keep Attleboro Beautiful events around the city. I respect and greatly appreciate her commitment to our environment and our open spaces.
As an Attleboro resident of 15 years, I have seen many positive changes, particularly the addition of more green and open spaces. I frequently work from home, and I enjoy being able to walk or drive to one of our local parks close to my home. I am hopeful that the city can purchase the Locust Valley property, and DeSimone has taken a strong stand to try to make that happen.
Based on her record and demonstrated commitment to making Attleboro a cleaner, greener city I think DeSimone is exactly the kind of mayor Attleboro needs.
Erin Teague
Attleboro