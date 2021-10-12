Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, council candidate
To the editor:
I have known Cathleen DeSimone for more than 15 years. She has always been a loyal friend to me and my family and was very helpful to me when I was starting my home improvement business.
I am proud to call her my friend and to support her for re-election to Attleboro City Council Council.
Bardhok Gjoni
Attleboro
