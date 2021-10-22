Endorsement for Cathleen Desimone, council candidate
To the editor:
I am writing to support Cathleen Desimone to represent us for a second term as a city councilor. I have had the pleasure of knowing DeSimone for many years in both personal and professional capacities.
Holding advanced degrees in education and law, Desimone is intelligent ,articulate and analytical. She is a problem solver. Along with her educational background, her administrative background as director of the Attleboro Campus of Bridgewater State University has given her the leadership skills she needs to represent our interests as she works with the other city council members and the mayor. In her role as city counselor, she has worked diligently to provide affordable housing and to revitalize our downtown area. She has a strong work ethic. Having lived here and raised her children here, she is a committed, caring member of our community. We would be lucky to have her serve another term.
Tammy Ramos
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.