Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to give my strong support to Cathleen DeSimone for mayor of Attleboro.
I have known DeSimone since 2015 when she hired me to teach in the adult education program at Bristol Community College in Attleboro. I came to know her well on both a professional and personal level. I saw her deep concern for the success of each student. Her leadership style with both students and teachers was honest and direct. She helped me during my first year on the job with realistic guidance and insight from her own teaching experience. DeSimone has the personal qualities and real-world experience to be an excellent mayor.
Please vote DeSimone in the special election on Feb. 28.
Margaret Rozek
Attleboro