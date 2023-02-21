To the editor:
Of all the candidates running for mayor on Feb. 28, I believe Cathleen DeSimone is the best for the position.
Attleboro needs a mayor who sees all citizens equally and listens to their needs. We need a mayor with fresh eyes and ideas who will think outside the box to make Attleboro the thriving city it can be and include all citizens in that goal.
DeSimone has experience and extensive community involvement. She understands the issues facing our children and those of our seniors.
In a world where costs only increase, she is the only candidate who has consistently made herself available to the previous Council on Aging director and has attending COA board meetings.
DeSimone has continually impressed me with her commitment to Attleboro and her straight forward and open conversation. This is why I will be casting my vote for DeSimone. Join me in a new beginning for Attleboro.
Marion Aspinall
Attleboro