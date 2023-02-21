Endorsements for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor
To the editor:
It is with great pleasure that I throw my full support behind Cathleen DeSimone, independent mayoral hopeful.
DeSimone is the real deal, she doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk. I first met her in youth soccer and over the years we have become friends. She is admirable, intelligent, honest, empathetic, loyal and forward thinking. She does not make decisions lightly. She gathers information and seeks solutions. She values our Attleboro community and has been active in improving it on the city council and in committees. She sees the beauty in what we have in our schools, resources and public spaces and wants to make them better.
I believe DeSimone provides the balance needed to lead our city. I know that with DeSimone as our mayor Attleboro will flourish.
Christine Connors
Attleboro
To the editor:
I am supporting Cathleen DeSimone in her candidacy for mayor of Attleboro.
Her values and vision are everything I want in the next person to lead our city, especially as Attleboro continues to grow.
I believe she is the right and best person to help our community find solutions to the evolving challenges that will result from that growth.
Our concerns are her concerns. If you haven’t met DeSimone and spoken with her, if you haven’t watched or attended city council meetings, please take some time to do so and learn about her love, pride and vision for Attleboro.
I hope you’ll agree and vote for DeSimone on Feb. 28.
Muriel Reilly
Attleboro
Endorsements for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
As a relative newcomer to Attleboro, this special election has provided me with a window into city politics.
After over 20 years of political involvement in my former South Shore town, I observed many friends become entrenched in politically polarized positions to the detriment of all. This behavior caused tunnel vision that was profoundly destructive to the capacity of different municipal entities to work cooperatively.
My choice to support Jay DiLisio is based in my appreciation for his institutional knowledge gained over five city council terms that is coupled with his demonstrated skill in consensus building. I am particularly impressed with DiLisio’s spearheading of a coalition to address gaps in mental health care. Former Mayor Kevin Dumas’s enthusiastic endorsement shows me DiLisio’s decades spent building relationships provide a groundswell of support to make positive change.
This provides DiLisio with the engine necessary to implement his vision for a united Attleboro.
Katherine Bennett
Attleboro
To the editor:
Jay DiLisio is the right choice for mayor. I have had the privilege of calling him my friend for close to 10 years now.
In those years he has shown his enthusiasm and love for helping people. Whether it is on city council, as acting mayor or donating his time to the Hebron Food Pantry, Soup for Heat, and other various events in the city.
The way he works with others in the city, as well as his connections with state officials makes him the clear choice.
The knowledge he has gained as an at-large city councilor and listening and understanding what the people of our great city need to succeed going forward, puts him ahead of the pack.
Please get out and vote for DiLisio on Feb. 28.
Lionel Choiniere
Attleboro