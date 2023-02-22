Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor
To the editor:
We write this letter of support for Cathleen DeSimone as the next mayor of Attleboro.
We have known DeSimone for several years since she joined our family owned gym in downtown Attleboro. In that time she has become a good friend and supporter of our business and is always willing to help us if we have questions about certain city programs and services for small businesses. She understands the challenges we face as business owners, and was particularly supportive during the pandemic when we had to close the gym during the shutdown.
As a client, friend, and city councilor, DeSimone is honest, informative, and always willing to help others in the community. She also is also reasonable, smart, and reliable. As parents of three kids in Attleboro schools, homeowners, and small business owners we wholeheartedly endorse DeSimone as the best choice to be Attleboro’s next mayor.
Bryce and Sarah Boratko
Attleboro