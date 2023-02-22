Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone for mayor
To the editor:
Cathleen DeSimone is a force for good in our city. During her time in on municipal council, she has consistently shown strong leadership and a deep understanding of the critical issues that matter most to us.
Whether it’s funding our schools, protecting outdoor space, or finding ways to create an age friendly community, DeSimone has always put the needs of our residents first. She is also committed to responsible development, and will find ways to continue Attleboro’s revitalization while keeping it green.
Her tireless efforts have earned them the respect and trust of the community, and I believe she will continue to deliver results in the years to come.
Please join me in voting for DeSimone on Feb. 28.
Chris Frappier
Attleboro