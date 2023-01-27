Endorsement for Cathleen DeSimone, mayoral candidate
To the editor:
After watching the Attleboro mayoral debate (at Attleboro High School), my decision to vote Cathleen DeSimone for mayor of Attleboro is confirmed (see the debate on DoubleACS YouTube page).
DeSimone is fair, committed and well prepared for this role having worked in city government for several years and being part of community events for veterans (like bringing the moving Vietnam Wall to Attleboro) and community groups (like Neighbors in Dialogue with the Attleboro Public Library).
I appreciate that she is not only a long-time, active community member in Attleboro, but also a parent of children in the Attleboro Public School system.
She has a stake in our community and made it clear during the debate that she has concrete plans on how to move Attleboro forward, including taking care of our kids’ mental health and ensuring environmental sustainability for generations to come.
Taylor Hall
Attleboro
Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, mayoral candidate
To the editor:
I was introduced to Jay DiLisio five years ago as a city councilor who also worked for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. I then confided in him that an immigrant friend of mine, who didn’t speak English, needed help setting up an appointment so she could get a driver’s license.
Although DiLisio didn’t even know me, he selflessly, went out of his way, called the proper individuals, and arranged a meeting where an appointment was then easily accomplished.
DiLisio is undoubtedly the best mayoral candidate with the strongest qualifications. His humble devotion to the citizens of Attleboro is unique and immeasurable.
He is always beyond fair, and it has never been about himself.
Our senior center has been in the same location for over 50 years, and I believe DiLisio will pave the way for our seniors to acquire the senior center they deserve.
Mike Parker
Attleboro