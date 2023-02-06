Endorsement for Cody Thompson, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Cody Thompson for Select Board. I met Thompson shortly after he moved to Norton and volunteered with him on the Economic Development Commission prior to his appointment to the Finance Committee. Thompson brings a balanced, fresh perspective to our town and serves the community through his volunteer work with local government and as a board member for Norton Youth Baseball Softball.
While on the EDC, he demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and critical thinking to make the best decisions possible in the interests of the town. As a former Select Board member, I understand these are important skills for our candidates to have. Additionally, he initiated and led a project to support sound economic growth through research and data analysis.
I endorse Thompson without hesitation and hope Norton residents will join me at the polls on Saturday.
Renee Deley
Norton