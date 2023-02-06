Endorsement for Cody Thompson, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing this as an endorsement for Cody Thompson for Norton Select Board.
Thompson has been an outstanding member of the Norton Community. I have known him for two years now and since then I have recognized him as an individual that supports Norton’s future.
He is very supportive of local small businesses and the school system in our town. I have also coached youth sports with him and can say he has been very supportive of our local sport programs. I believe he has some good ideas for our town and I hope to have him put those ideas out there for the people to hear.
This is why I am supporting him for the Select Board in Norton this election and hope you will, too.
Brian Piquette
Norton