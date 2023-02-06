Endorsement for Cody Thompson, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I am supporting Cody Thompson for Norton’s Select Board. I met Thompson years ago and have always known him to be respectful, honest, and considerate. He is involved with town committees and is a coach for Norton Youth Soccer and Norton Youth Baseball Softball. We have had many conversations on parenting, religion, politics, and human rights and I have always appreciated his ability to listen, his openness, and his support of various points of view.
Thompson is a candidate with strong values, a commitment to Norton’s future, and he instills hope that Norton will always be a place we can be proud to call home. He will be thoughtful, he will listen, and he will make informed decisions as a Select Board member.
He will be an excellent addition to the board, and I am proud to endorse him as a candidate.
Tracy Mahan
Norton