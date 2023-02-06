Endorsement for Cody Thompson, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I’m writing today to endorse Cody Thompson for the open seat on Norton’s Select Board in Saturday’s special election.
I’ve come to know Thompson over the past few years, crossing paths volunteering — he began his public service in Norton by serving on the Economic Development Commission. He then ran a write-in campaign for Select Board in the April 2022 election, the most impactful write-in campaign in Norton in years. Even after losing, he successfully applied for an appointment to the Finance Committee. He has jumped in with both feet, approaching public service with fresh ideas, honesty, and candor.
In the short time he’s lived here, Thompson has demonstrated his dedication to Norton, his commitment to what’s best for the town, and his motivation to find common ground between opposing perspectives.
Please join me in voting for Thompson on Saturday.
Bonnie Yezukevich
Norton