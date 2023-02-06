Endorsement for Cody Thompson, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Cody Thompson would be a perfect addition to Norton’s Select Board. He would bring fresh ideas and perspectives that would add balance.
He has been an active volunteer in town since he moved here with his family. He coaches his son’s and daughter’s sports teams. He was a member of the Economic Development Commission for one year and only stepped down because he was appointed to the Finance Committee. I have been serving on the Finance Committee with Thompson since June. He always asks thoughtful questions, and he is open to listen to and understand other members’ opinions.
Norton’s Select Board would benefit from a volunteer with his persistence, insight and understanding. He would be receptive to other’s ideas and concerns. In addition, he would do thorough research on all sides of town matters. Thompson would be someone the town could trust on making the right decisions for all Norton residents.
Please consider voting for Thompson for Norton Select Board.
Paula Daniels. vice chair, Norton Finance Committee