Endorsement for Cody Thompson, write-in, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
Look for the helpers.
Cody Thompson is everything Norton should be looking for in a select board candidate. He’s not running because he wants to be a politician. He’s running as a write-in candidate because, when presented with a slate of one too few acceptable options, he thought he could offer a better alternative.
I’ve known Thompson for over a year as an alternate and now full-time member of the EDC. Even as an alternate, he volunteered to help on multiple projects including working with the town treasurer to find viable town-owned land to develop and/or market. He is a helper.
He’s not the loudest voice in the room, which is refreshing. He asks intelligent questions. And, when he speaks, it’s thoughtful and measured and he leaves room for others to share their opinions. He listens to understand.
Please consider writing in Thompson for Norton Select Board.
Laura Parker
Norton