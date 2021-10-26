To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Daryl Velez for his first term on the Attleboro Municipal Council, at-large. Velez is practical, sharp, and diplomatic -- three important traits for a city councilor.
Locally, Velez is an engaged citizen, and has served on the Highland Country Club Future Use Committee as well as the Attleboro Cultural Council. He is running because he wants to help Attleboro be a place with something for everyone -- a revitalized downtown, green spaces, and a new senior center.
I'm voting for Velez on Nov. 2, and I encourage you to do the same.
Chis Frappier
Attleboro
To the editor:
After having a conversation with Daryl Velez recently, I decided that he will make a great addition to the Attleboro City Council as aouncillor at-large.
Velez’s background in finance, law and contracts gives him expertise which will be very valuable to the council. He cares about the future of Attleboro as evidenced by his service on the Highland Country Club Future Use Committee as well as the Attleboro Arts Council.
Velez strikes me as an excellent communicator who is intelligent, approachable and knowledgeable of the concerns of our residents. Married with children, and a resident of Attleboro for a number of years, he wants to make Attleboro an even better place to live. Attleboro residents will be lucky to have Velez as their councilor at-large.
I urge you to give you support Velez in the upcoming November election.
