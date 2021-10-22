Endorsement for Daryl Velez, council candidate
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Daryl Velez for his first term on the Attleboro Municipal Council, at-large. Velezl is practical, sharp, and diplomatic — three important traits for a city councilor.
Locally, Velez is an engaged citizen, and has served on the Highland Country Club Future Use Committee as well as the Attleboro Cultural Council. He is running because he wants to help Attleboro be a place with something for everyone — a revitalized downtown, green spaces, and a new senior center.
I’m voting for Velez on Nov. 2 and I encourage you to do the same.
Chris Frappier
Attleboro
