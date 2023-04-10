Endorsement for Denise Luciano, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing this letter endorsement for Denise Luciano who is a candidate for the Norton Select Board.
As coach of the Norton High School wrestling team I count on the parents of my wrestlers for their help and support to run a strong program and to provide an outstanding student-athlete experience for my athletes. For years now Luciano has gone above and beyond to provide food (sandwiches, fruit, snacks) and beverages (water, Gatorade) for the team at away meets and necessary supplies to run concession stands at home meets.
We always say that it takes a village to run a good program such as ours and it takes a special person to step up, ask what needs to be done and have the intelligence, expertise and perseverance to get the job done.
Luciano is that special person and I recommend her as a candidate for Select Board.
Patrick R. Coleman
Norton