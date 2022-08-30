Endorsement for Diana DiGlogio, state auditor
To the editor:
Sometimes we meet a candidate who simply exudes a passion to serve us.
State Sen. Diana DiGlogio radiates enthusiasm and the desire to protect Massachusetts citizens as our new state auditor. DiGlogio was raised in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, as a foster child. She wants to oversee our entire state government with a special emphasis on agencies that serve our neediest citizens, including developmentally disabled adults in the Department of Developmental Services; people serviced by the Departments of Mental Health, Public Health, and Elder Affairs.
She understands state government through the lens of a state senator from the First Essex District. As a former state social worker myself, I am convinced DiGlogio will be an excellent state auditor, evaluating and suggesting ways to improve the lives of our vulnerable citizens in Massachusetts.
Ty Waterman
Attleboro