Endorsement for Greg Wehmeyer, KP School Board
To the editor:
I strongly support re-electing Greg Wehmeyer to the King Philip Regional School Committee. I’ve known Wehmeyer for years through our shared volunteer work for the King Philip Marching Band. I am particularly impressed with his leadership in chairing the team that hosts our annual marching band home show. This huge undertaking requires a high level of organization and coordination of a large group of volunteers.
In his current term on the school committee, Wehmeyer is always well prepared for every agenda issue. He does his homework. His questions during the interviews for our new superintendent were thoughtful and well considered. He also does a great job communicating the committee’s work on his school committee Facebook page, which I find valuable as I can stay informed on my own time.
Please join me in voting for Wehmeyer on April 3.
Deborah Stoloff
Wrentham