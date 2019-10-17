Endorsements for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I was thrilled when I learned Heather Porreca was running for mayor of Attleboro. From the moment I met her seven years ago, I knew she was someone special.
Being intrigued by her gregarious personality and motivation to always strive for bigger and better, I was determined to be someone she considers a friend. I feel lucky that we have formed such a friendship and through that I have learned about her love for Attleboro. I am inspired by her goals for the city and absolutely convinced she has the determination to make a positive impact on our city.
As a lifelong resident of Attleboro, I am to proud to cast my vote for Porreca. She is an exceptional woman who will no doubt bring a bright future to our city.
Alison Issler
Attleboro
