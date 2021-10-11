To the editor:
Jay Dilisio is a dedicated public servant. Dilisio’s leadership and vision are what we need to keep Attleboro moving forward.
No matter what event or activity, Dilisio is always there serving as a caring and involved member of our community as well as a dedicated public servant.
Dilisio is also very active in a number of community-based civic organizations that give him a unique perspective of the needs of our community. He is passionate about the well being and needs of our youth, veterans and seniors.
Dilisio’s dedication is always evident in the way he approaches and researches the issues brought before the city council, and his decisions always reflect what is in the best interests of our residents.
The next few years will be critical for the future of Attleboro. I am confident Dilisio’s leadership and steady voice of reason will benefit city residents. I will confidently and enthusiastically support him on Nov. 2.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.